Nicole Tuffarelli, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Nicole Tuffarelli, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Garden City, NY. 

Nicole Tuffarelli works at All Island Dermatology in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    All Island Dermatology
    54 New Hyde Park Rd Ste LL1, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 488-1313

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Alopecia Areata
Cosmetic Botox® Injection
Acne
Alopecia Areata
Cosmetic Botox® Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Perlane® Injection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Nicole Tuffarelli, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1104988542
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • King's College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Tuffarelli, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Tuffarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicole Tuffarelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Tuffarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Tuffarelli works at All Island Dermatology in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Nicole Tuffarelli’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Nicole Tuffarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Tuffarelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Tuffarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Tuffarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.