Dr. Nicole Swaggerty-Valdes, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Swaggerty-Valdes works at Nicole Valdes, Ph.D. And Associates, P.A. in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in North Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.