Nicole Scott, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Nicole Scott, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE. 

Nicole Scott works at Trinity Medical Associates in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Physicians PA
    410 Foulk Rd Ste 200B, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 762-6675
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Mar 10, 2019
    After suffering a personal tragedy which has set me back for a lifetime, I began to develop multiple deteriorating health woes. Voluminous doctors prescribe voluminous medications and exorbitantly high medical testing. Practitioner Nicole Scott LISTENED compassionately to me, determining that my aching heart and failing emotional state required immediate attention. Other doctors glossed over my tragic news. Today, sadly, doctors 'push' patients, increasing their numbers, in lieu of LISTENING an
    Mar 10, 2019
    About Nicole Scott, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780704460
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Scott, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicole Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Scott works at Trinity Medical Associates in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Nicole Scott’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Nicole Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

