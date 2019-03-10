Nicole Scott, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicole Scott, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nicole Scott, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE.
Nicole Scott works at
Locations
Premier Physicians PA410 Foulk Rd Ste 200B, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 762-6675
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After suffering a personal tragedy which has set me back for a lifetime, I began to develop multiple deteriorating health woes. Voluminous doctors prescribe voluminous medications and exorbitantly high medical testing. Practitioner Nicole Scott LISTENED compassionately to me, determining that my aching heart and failing emotional state required immediate attention. Other doctors glossed over my tragic news. Today, sadly, doctors 'push' patients, increasing their numbers, in lieu of LISTENING an
About Nicole Scott, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780704460
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Scott accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Nicole Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.