Overview

Nicole Schtupak, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Weston, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Nicole Schtupak works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.