Nicole Schtupak, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Nicole Schtupak, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Weston, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Nicole Schtupak works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 689-5132

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 02, 2022
    Highly recommended, she was able to answer all questions regarding status conditions and proposed procedures prior to my wife's operation. Very helpful in addressing all concerns and excellent at immediately planning the steps required to ensure a timely, successful operation. Couldn't be happier with her efforts!
    WestonJM — Sep 02, 2022
    About Nicole Schtupak, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 7 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1699148395
    Education & Certifications

    • Broward Gen Hosp
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
