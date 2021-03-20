See All Physicians Assistants in Laurys Station, PA
Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Nicole Schnell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Laurys Station, PA. They graduated from Kings College Physician Assistant Program.

Nicole Schnell works at Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in Laurys Station, PA with other offices in Macungie, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Partners
    5649 Wynnewood Dr Ste 202, Laurys Station, PA 18059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 770-2708
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Partners
    3760 Brookside Rd, Macungie, PA 18062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 770-2708

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergic Disorders
Cold Sore
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 20, 2021
She listened to all my concerns and was great.
Photo: Nicole Schnell, PA-C
About Nicole Schnell, PA-C

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • 1447898150
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Society Of Dermatology Physician Assistants Diplomate Program
  • Kings College Physician Assistant Program
  • King's College
