Dr. Nicole Rothman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Rothman, DC
Overview
Dr. Nicole Rothman, DC is a Chiropractor in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LIFE COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 399 Winchester Park Blvd # B, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 312-8308
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothman?
What a caring Doctor! Everything about my life is better with chiropractic! Dr Nicole is very passionate about wellness and helping others be at their very best on all levels, physical, emotional, chemical, intellectual, spiritual, mental...Network Care is amazing!
About Dr. Nicole Rothman, DC
- Chiropractic
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1871635862
Education & Certifications
- LIFE COLLEGE
- University at Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.