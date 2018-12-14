Dr. Quintero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Quintero, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Quintero, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Locations
- 1 1640 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (312) 996-4664
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quintero saved our family. She helped diagnose our son and worked with us to figure out the best treatment plans. We had seen another person somewhere else and there is no comparison. We feel very fortunate to have found Dr. Quintero.
About Dr. Nicole Quintero, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982916813
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quintero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
