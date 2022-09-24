Nicole Protomastro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Protomastro, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nicole Protomastro, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Norwalk, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 761 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 644-1145
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Seen on time. Everyone was very polite.
About Nicole Protomastro, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700018306
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Protomastro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Protomastro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Nicole Protomastro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Protomastro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Protomastro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Protomastro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.