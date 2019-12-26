Dr. Nicole Pernod, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pernod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Pernod, PSY.D
Dr. Nicole Pernod, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Fredericksburg, VA.
WellSpring Child and Family Psychology, 615 Emancipation Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
Does anyone know id Dr.Pernod is still practicing anywhere in the Spotsy/Fredericksburg/RVA area? I heard she left after she had her baby, but I was wondering if anyone knows if she has plans / already has returned?
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1093259590
- Fordham University
