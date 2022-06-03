Nicole Payne, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicole Payne, AUD
Overview
Nicole Payne, AUD is an Audiology in Franklin, TN.
Nicole Payne works at
Locations
-
1
Franklin Office4601 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 340-4000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Payne?
Dr Payne is very patient and affords the opportunity to ask questions and promptly has the answer. She is knowledgeable and professional while being friendly and patient concerned. I would highly recommend her services.
About Nicole Payne, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- 1780018036
Education & Certifications
- Middle Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Payne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Payne works at
4 patients have reviewed Nicole Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.