Nicole Payette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Payette, PA-C
Overview
Nicole Payette, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fredericksburg, VA.
Nicole Payette works at
Locations
Fredericksburg Orthopaedic Associates, P.C.3310 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 373-4602Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:15pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Nicole for the last 4 or so years for many different things. I have to say she is my favorite Doctor I have ever had. I can’t begin to say how amazing she is. 10/10 would recommend!
About Nicole Payette, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1053619437
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Payette accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Payette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Payette works at
5 patients have reviewed Nicole Payette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Payette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Payette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Payette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.