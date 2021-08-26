Nicole Palow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Palow, MS
Overview
Nicole Palow, MS is a Counselor in Winter Garden, FL.
Locations
Ndp Counseling Services213 S Dillard St Ste 220C, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 848-9948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable on ADHD . Explains things well , Nicole took the time to discuss all concerns to best help my child
About Nicole Palow, MS
- Counseling
English, American Sign Language and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Women
- University of Central Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Palow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Palow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Palow speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Nicole Palow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Palow.
