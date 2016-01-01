Nicole Orlando, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Orlando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicole Orlando, PA-C
Overview
Nicole Orlando, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawcatuck, CT.
Nicole Orlando works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group350 Liberty St Ste 102, Pawcatuck, CT 06379 Directions (860) 599-9961
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Orlando?
About Nicole Orlando, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1811446867
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Orlando accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Orlando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Orlando works at
Nicole Orlando has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Orlando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Orlando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Orlando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.