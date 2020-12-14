Nicole Moore, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicole Moore, NP
Overview
Nicole Moore, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New Albany, IN.
Nicole Moore works at
Locations
Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana2630 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-0145
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Here comes the old cliche' of "I don't normally do online reviews," but I have to counter the person leaving a 1 star review. I have seen Nicole twice recently and couldn't be happier, she was fantastic and not as uptight and formal as regular Dr's can sometimes be. I highly recommend her. It amazes me how it never occurs to people leaving negative reviews that maybe you might be the problem.....?
About Nicole Moore, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Nicole Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Nicole Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.