Nicole McKnight has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole McKnight, WHNP
Overview
Nicole McKnight, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR.
Nicole McKnight works at
Locations
Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories LLC8935 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97266 Directions (503) 772-4335
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Mcknight she is amazing, best doctor I ever had. She listens & cares to her patients, my angel she help me walk when I could no longer walk.Dr Nicole Mcknight also helped me with all the pain I was in ,my list is to long to fit on here ,but I will like to say thank God for Dr Mcknight.
About Nicole McKnight, WHNP
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole McKnight accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole McKnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole McKnight works at
2 patients have reviewed Nicole McKnight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole McKnight.
