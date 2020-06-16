See All Nurse Practitioners in Portland, OR
Nicole McKnight, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Nicole McKnight, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR. 

Nicole McKnight works at Rosewood Family Health Center in Portland, OR.

  1. 1
    Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories LLC
    8935 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97266 (503) 772-4335
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 16, 2020
    Dr.Mcknight she is amazing, best doctor I ever had. She listens & cares to her patients, my angel she help me walk when I could no longer walk.Dr Nicole Mcknight also helped me with all the pain I was in ,my list is to long to fit on here ,but I will like to say thank God for Dr Mcknight.
    Asha Bisram — Jun 16, 2020
    About Nicole McKnight, WHNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1407165756
    Nicole McKnight has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole McKnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Nicole McKnight works at Rosewood Family Health Center in Portland, OR.

    2 patients have reviewed Nicole McKnight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole McKnight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole McKnight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

