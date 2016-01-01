Nicole Mattison accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Mattison, APRN
Overview
Nicole Mattison, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, KS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4000 Cambridge St Ste 600, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-9600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Mattison?
About Nicole Mattison, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366859365
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Mattison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Mattison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Mattison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Mattison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Mattison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.