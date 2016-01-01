Nicole Latgis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Latgis, PA-C
Overview
Nicole Latgis, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ.
Nicole Latgis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care200 S Orange Ave Ste 123260, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7005
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Latgis?
About Nicole Latgis, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1194398800
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Latgis works at
Nicole Latgis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Latgis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Latgis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Latgis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.