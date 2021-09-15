Nicole Laabs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Laabs, PA-C
Overview
Nicole Laabs, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Milwaukee, WI.
Locations
Mlk Heritage Health Center2555 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212 Directions (414) 267-2080
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with Nicole for a long time. She is very caring and knowledgeable. She listens and has you participate in your health decisions.
About Nicole Laabs, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942519418
Nicole Laabs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Nicole Laabs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Laabs.
