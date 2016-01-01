See All Physicians Assistants in Oklee, MN
Nicole Kiesow, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Nicole Kiesow, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Oklee, MN. 

Nicole Kiesow works at Essentia Health-Oklee Clinic in Oklee, MN with other offices in Fosston, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Oklee Clinic
    400 Governor St, Oklee, MN 56742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Fosston Clinic
    900 Hilligoss Blvd SE, Fosston, MN 56542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Nicole Kiesow, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1356502769
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fosston

