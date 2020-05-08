Nicole Kemp accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Kemp, NP
Overview
Nicole Kemp, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roanoke, VA.
Nicole Kemp works at
Locations
Carilion Family Medical-roanoke Salem1314 Peters Creek Rd Nw, Roanoke, VA 24017 Directions (540) 562-5700
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
She's the best take the time out to find what's really going on with your body and I appreciate it. When you find where she is now, please let me know so I can have her back? I need her, thank you!!
About Nicole Kemp, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447590641
Nicole Kemp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Kemp works at
