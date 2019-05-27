Nicole Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Jones, NP
Offers telehealth
Nicole Jones, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Nicole Jones works at
The Christ Hospital Physicians Primary Care7545 Beechmont Ave Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 624-9100
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Nicole was very friendly and professional. She made me feel at ease with what was going on with me.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407001050
Nicole Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Nicole Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Jones.
