See All Psychotherapists in Reading, PA
Nicole Hummel, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Nicole Hummel, LPC

Psychotherapy
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Nicole Hummel, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Reading, PA. 

Nicole Hummel works at Grow Therapy in Reading, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    201 Washington St Ste 105, Reading, PA 19601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Nicole Hummel?

Jan 21, 2021
Great, great therapist! Kind, compassionate, and gentle. Don't take that as weakness though, she has no issues directing a conversation and striking at the heart of the matter. highly recommended.
— Jan 21, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Nicole Hummel, LPC
How would you rate your experience with Nicole Hummel, LPC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Nicole Hummel to family and friends

Nicole Hummel's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Nicole Hummel

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nicole Hummel, LPC.

About Nicole Hummel, LPC

Specialties
  • Psychotherapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720623028
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nicole Hummel, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Hummel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Nicole Hummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nicole Hummel works at Grow Therapy in Reading, PA. View the full address on Nicole Hummel’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Nicole Hummel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Hummel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Hummel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Hummel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Nicole Hummel, LPC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.