Nicole Holzer, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Nicole Holzer, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Norman, OK. 

Nicole Holzer works at Russell Koch And Associates in Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Terri Stonehocker MD PLLC
    820 Wall St, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 928-2044

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Nicole Holzer, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164976783
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nicole Holzer, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Holzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Nicole Holzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Nicole Holzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nicole Holzer works at Russell Koch And Associates in Norman, OK. View the full address on Nicole Holzer’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Nicole Holzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Holzer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Holzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Holzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

