Nicole Holzer, APRN
Nicole Holzer, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Norman, OK.
Terri Stonehocker MD PLLC820 Wall St, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 928-2044
I have been a patient of Nicole Holzer’s for about five years now and she is one of the best mental health professionals there is in Oklahoma. After years of struggling with OCD and depression, I went to Nicole and she said I needed to be on a different medication than the one my previous doctors had prescribed me for years. My life is so much better now. I moved to Guthrie but will continue to drive to Norman to see Nicole. She is personable and truly cares about her patients and their mental health.
Nicole Holzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Holzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Nicole Holzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Holzer.
