Nicole Harding has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Harding, PA-C
Overview
Nicole Harding, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Indianapolis, IN.
Nicole Harding works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eskenazi Health Center - Westside2732 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Directions (317) 554-4600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Harding?
About Nicole Harding, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1659611002
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Harding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Harding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Harding works at
Nicole Harding has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Harding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Harding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Harding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.