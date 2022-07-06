Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Gentile, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Gentile, PHD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Gentile works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uw Neighborhood Northgate Clinic314 Ne Thornton Pl, Seattle, WA 98125 Directions (206) 744-8274
-
2
University of Washington Medical Center1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-6190Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
3
Lake Forest Park Medical Clinic17191 Bothell Way NE Ste 205, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 Directions (206) 668-8272
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gentile?
Her office is impossible for a patient to reach by phone. All posted numbers dump you into the main UW phone lines.
About Dr. Nicole Gentile, PHD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1164885141
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentile works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.