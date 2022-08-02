Dr. Nicole Fitzpatrick, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Fitzpatrick, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Fitzpatrick, PHD is a Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hyde Park Counseling Center3901 Speedway, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 451-2186
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzpatrick?
Having been in counseling with Dr Nicole for many years now, I can truly say she is the best at what she does. She understands anxious people. She always shares her love of God and His Word and seeks Gods guidance in caring for her clients. She is genuinely kind and caring to her clients. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Nicole Fitzpatrick, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1215100888
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Dr. Fitzpatrick speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.