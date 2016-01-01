See All Counselors in Matawan, NJ
Nicole Drake, LPC is a Counselor in Matawan, NJ. 

Nicole Drake works at Hope Counseling Services, LLC, Matawan, NJ in Matawan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hope Counseling Services, LLC
    171 Main St Ste 202, Matawan, NJ 07747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 693-5279

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Eating Disorders
Family Counseling
Grief
Grief Therapy
Group Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Marital Counseling
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Counseling
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Separation Anxiety
Stress
Stress Management
Substance Abuse
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare
    • Self Pay

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Nicole Drake, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407257785
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Rider University, Lawrenceville Nj
