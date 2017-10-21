Dr. Nicole Downey, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Downey, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Downey, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Tarzana, CA.
Dr. Downey works at
Locations
-
1
Oscar Pakier MD Inc.18226 Ventura Blvd Ste 210, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 336-1165
Hospital Affiliations
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Downey is the best child psychologist you will find. She is smart, caring, attentive and collaborates in an effective and non-threatening way with kids and parents. She actually saved us.
About Dr. Nicole Downey, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841500980
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.
