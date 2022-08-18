Nicole Crowley, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Crowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicole Crowley, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nicole Crowley, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, OH.
Nicole Crowley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dulan and Moore Dulan Family Wellness Center1000 Columbus Ave, Lebanon, OH 45036 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Crowley?
Very friendly would recommend this office to anyone
About Nicole Crowley, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1316313869
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Crowley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Nicole Crowley using Healthline FindCare.
Nicole Crowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Crowley works at
44 patients have reviewed Nicole Crowley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Crowley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Crowley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Crowley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.