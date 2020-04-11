Nicole Ciffone, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Ciffone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicole Ciffone, NP
Overview
Nicole Ciffone, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.

Locations
Southern Arizona Heart and Vascular3925 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 229-0085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best Doctor. I love her?? She is consistently, professional and cheerful, and so...down to earth. I have never felt rushed and she always takes the time to explain and answer any of my questions. I moved from back East and have had high cholesterol for many years. I was unable to take the prescribed medications and had denied by BCBS the use of Repatha pen shots. Nicole didn't give up and continued to go up against the insurance company and it was finally approved. She is wonderful and cares. Thank you so much.
About Nicole Ciffone, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750369500
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Ciffone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Ciffone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Ciffone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Nicole Ciffone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Ciffone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Ciffone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Ciffone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.