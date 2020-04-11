See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Nicole Ciffone, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Nicole Ciffone, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Nicole Ciffone, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Nicole Ciffone works at Southern Arizona Heart and Vascular in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Arizona Heart and Vascular
    3925 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 229-0085
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Chronic Diseases
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Chronic Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nicole Ciffone?

    Apr 11, 2020
    The best Doctor. I love her?? She is consistently, professional and cheerful, and so...down to earth. I have never felt rushed and she always takes the time to explain and answer any of my questions. I moved from back East and have had high cholesterol for many years. I was unable to take the prescribed medications and had denied by BCBS the use of Repatha pen shots. Nicole didn't give up and continued to go up against the insurance company and it was finally approved. She is wonderful and cares. Thank you so much.
    Doreen Webb — Apr 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nicole Ciffone, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Nicole Ciffone, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nicole Ciffone to family and friends

    Nicole Ciffone's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nicole Ciffone

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nicole Ciffone, NP.

    About Nicole Ciffone, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750369500
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Univ of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Ciffone, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Ciffone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicole Ciffone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Ciffone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Ciffone works at Southern Arizona Heart and Vascular in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Nicole Ciffone’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Nicole Ciffone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Ciffone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Ciffone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Ciffone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nicole Ciffone, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.