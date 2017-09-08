See All Neuropsychologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Nicole Cavenagh, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Cavenagh works at Nicole Ann Cavenagh Phd LLC in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nicole Ann Cavenagh Phd LLC
    3211 E Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 912-5848
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 14 ratings

    Sep 08, 2017
    Dr. Cavenagh is an amazing doctor. She gives us hope, when we feel no one else will listen.
    Penny in Las vegas — Sep 08, 2017
    About Dr. Nicole Cavenagh, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326373960
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cavenagh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cavenagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cavenagh works at Nicole Ann Cavenagh Phd LLC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Cavenagh’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavenagh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavenagh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavenagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavenagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

