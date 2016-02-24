See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Nicole Bush, PA-C

Nicole Bush, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Nicole Bush, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Nicole Bush works at Novant Health Arboretum Family & Sports Medicine in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Arboretum Family & Sports Medicine
    7903 Providence Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2923
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Nicole Bush, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1447628672
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Bush, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicole Bush has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Bush works at Novant Health Arboretum Family & Sports Medicine in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Nicole Bush’s profile.

    Nicole Bush has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Bush.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.