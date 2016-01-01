Dr. Blazek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicole Blazek, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Blazek, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Des Moines, IA.
Dr. Blazek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Va Central Iowa Health Care System3600 30th St, Des Moines, IA 50310 Directions (515) 699-5999
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blazek?
About Dr. Nicole Blazek, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1942600903
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blazek works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Blazek. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blazek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blazek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blazek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.