Nicole Baldwin, APRN-BC is accepting new patients.
Nicole Baldwin, APRN-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nicole Baldwin, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from South University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and St. Josephs Hospital - North.
Nicole Baldwin works at
Locations
The Center for Bone & Joint Disease7544 Jacque Rd, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (813) 434-0357Thursday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosed
Nicole Baldwin, APRN, LLC.1317 Edgewater Dr # 3483, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (813) 434-0357
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
- St. Josephs Hospital - North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I did a telehealth appointment with Ms. Baldwin for my daughter who had a earache. She saw her and provided prompt and professional care. Maddy is feeling better and we will use your services again. Thank you!!!
Education & Certifications
- South University
- USF
