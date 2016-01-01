See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Santa Maria, CA
Philip Krueger, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Philip Krueger, NP

Orthopedics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Philip Krueger, NP is an Orthopedic Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. 

Philip Krueger works at Santa Maria Specialty Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center
Compare with other Orthopedic Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jonathan Fow, MD
Dr. Jonathan Fow, MD
8 (33)
View Profile
Dr. D'Ann Arthur, MD
Dr. D'Ann Arthur, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Maria Specialty Health Center
    300 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 739-3280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Philip Krueger?

    Photo: Philip Krueger, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Philip Krueger, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Philip Krueger to family and friends

    Philip Krueger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Philip Krueger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Philip Krueger, NP.

    About Philip Krueger, NP

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457981615
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Philip Krueger, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Philip Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Philip Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Philip Krueger works at Santa Maria Specialty Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Philip Krueger’s profile.

    Philip Krueger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Philip Krueger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Philip Krueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Philip Krueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Philip Krueger, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.