Nicole Adamiak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Adamiak, APRN
Nicole Adamiak, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Nicole Adamiak works at
Baptist Primary Care Inc3101 University Blvd S Ste 102, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 737-1171
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I had a telehealth appointment in June for a chronic/reoccurring issue. She was very informative and went over the pros and cons of all the medication options available, listened to my drug reaction history, and worked with me to try a medication we both felt comfortable with. She also made a life changing suggestion of adding a specific supplement to my diet. Since adding in the supplement, my chronic issue vanished. I have been dealing with this issue for years and not a single other provider ever suggested this supplement. I am thankful for the time she took to educate me and make suggestions. She looked not only at temporary relief, but long term treatment. Thank you!!!
About Nicole Adamiak, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457745671
