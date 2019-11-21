Nicolas Dejong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nicolas Dejong, PA-C
Overview
Nicolas Dejong, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oxnard, CA.
Nicolas Dejong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cb Rehab Partners Inc1751 Lombard St Ste A, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 981-9111
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicolas Dejong?
My daughter and I both really like him. He listens to you, unlike many male doctors, and thoughtfully takes everything into account in making a professional diagnosis.
About Nicolas Dejong, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1902204803
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicolas Dejong accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicolas Dejong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicolas Dejong works at
3 patients have reviewed Nicolas Dejong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicolas Dejong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicolas Dejong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicolas Dejong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.