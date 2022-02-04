See All Counselors in Clearwater, FL
Nicola Haddak, LMHC

Counseling
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Nicola Haddak, LMHC is a Counselor in Clearwater, FL. 

Nicola Haddak works at A&M Psychiatric Services d/b/a Gulfcoast Behavioral Health in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deborah L. Pierce Arnp PA
    1938 Soule Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2022
    I've been counseled by Nicola Haddak for over a decade and I can tell you she is the most caring and skilled therapist I've ever worked with. She's helped me through many hard times over the years. I highly recommend Dr. Haddak.
    Cherise Wehinger — Feb 04, 2022
    Photo: Nicola Haddak, LMHC
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nicola Haddak, LMHC.

    About Nicola Haddak, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265592927
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicola Haddak, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicola Haddak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicola Haddak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicola Haddak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicola Haddak works at A&M Psychiatric Services d/b/a Gulfcoast Behavioral Health in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Nicola Haddak’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nicola Haddak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicola Haddak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicola Haddak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicola Haddak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

