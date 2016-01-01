Nickolas Garcia, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nickolas Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nickolas Garcia, PA
Nickolas Garcia, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Main Office14800 San Pedro Ave Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 582-6600
San Antonio Office20658 Stone Oak Pkwy Unit 108, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 403-3220
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1497155386
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Nickolas Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nickolas Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nickolas Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nickolas Garcia speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Nickolas Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nickolas Garcia.
