Dr. Greiner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nick Greiner, DC
Overview
Dr. Nick Greiner, DC is a Chiropractor in Cranberry Township, PA.
Locations
- 1 20411 Route 19 Unit 6, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 776-1122
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greiner has helped transform my whole family's health. The recommendations were personalized for each family member's needs (there are five of us), and we're the healthiest we've ever been!
About Dr. Nick Greiner, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1386804193
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greiner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Greiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.