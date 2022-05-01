See All Psychologists in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Nick Barneclo, PHD

Psychology
3.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Nick Barneclo, PHD is a Psychologist in Las Cruces, NM. 

Dr. Barneclo works at Bella Vida Health Services in Las Cruces, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nick Barneclo LLC
    330 N Campo St, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 650-0843
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 01, 2022
    I was sent to Dr. Barneclo a number of years ago for a mental health assessment. He was warm, sympathetic, and helpful at times. He listened carefully and explained areas of concern in clear terminology. I owe him a great deal for helping me get out of a very toxic home environment. My only complaint is that he could have been more assertive towards my foster parents and apt at recognizing signs of abuse and neglect. For example, my foster parents told him there is nothing positive about me and that they only have negative things to say about me. They told him the only thing I am good at is being manipulative. These comments, among many others, had a crippling effect on my self-esteem and were a clear indication of emotional abuse, yet he didn't seem fazed by it. In the end Dr Barneclo's assessment and feedback are what led to me being returned to my biological parents where I was happier.
    
    About Dr. Nick Barneclo, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447589569
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barneclo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barneclo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barneclo works at Bella Vida Health Services in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Barneclo’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barneclo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barneclo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barneclo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barneclo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
