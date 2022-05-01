Dr. Barneclo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nick Barneclo, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nick Barneclo, PHD is a Psychologist in Las Cruces, NM.
Dr. Barneclo works at
Locations
Nick Barneclo LLC330 N Campo St, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 650-0843
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was sent to Dr. Barneclo a number of years ago for a mental health assessment. He was warm, sympathetic, and helpful at times. He listened carefully and explained areas of concern in clear terminology. I owe him a great deal for helping me get out of a very toxic home environment. My only complaint is that he could have been more assertive towards my foster parents and apt at recognizing signs of abuse and neglect. For example, my foster parents told him there is nothing positive about me and that they only have negative things to say about me. They told him the only thing I am good at is being manipulative. These comments, among many others, had a crippling effect on my self-esteem and were a clear indication of emotional abuse, yet he didn't seem fazed by it. In the end Dr Barneclo's assessment and feedback are what led to me being returned to my biological parents where I was happier.
About Dr. Nick Barneclo, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1447589569
Dr. Barneclo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barneclo speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barneclo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barneclo.
