Nichole Rahenkamp, FNP

Urology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Nichole Rahenkamp, FNP is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Nichole Rahenkamp works at Novant Health Urology - Baldwin in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Urology Baldwin
    2010 BALDWIN LN, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7542

About Nichole Rahenkamp, FNP

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1689260499
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

