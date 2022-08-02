Nichole Diamond, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nichole Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nichole Diamond, LPC
Nichole Diamond, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Morris Plains, NJ. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from California Southern University-Psyd.
Progressive Therapy Solutions, LLC999 Tabor Rd, Morris Plains, NJ 07950 Directions (908) 938-2722
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I’m no stranger to therapy, and rarely leave reviews, but I’ve have had such an eye opening experience with Dr. Diamond that it’s actually changed the way I view myself and my reality. We explored things from my past with EMDR that I had no idea were still negatively affecting me and worked through them so that now I feel more empowered and trusting of myself. I feel super comfortable with Nichole and trust her immensely. Since she is trained in Integrative mental health, she was able to help me avoid going on psychiatric medications, at least for now, by recommending natural amino acid supplementation that help my sleep and anxiety. It’s no wonder why she always has a waitlist. I just can’t say enough about her and highly recommend!
- Psychotherapy
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1467682963
- Morristown Medical Center
- California Southern University-Psyd
- Northeastern University
