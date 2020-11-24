Nichole Day accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nichole Day, LMHC
Overview
Nichole Day, LMHC is a Counselor in Bloomington, IN.
Locations
- 1 101 W Kirkwood Ave Ste 210, Bloomington, IN 47404 Directions (812) 327-7321
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've had quite a few sessions with Nichole & I love her! I've never felt more comfortable talking to someone! She doesn't judge or make you feel like you're wasting her time. She actually listens & tries to help!
About Nichole Day, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1407401714
