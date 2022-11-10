Nicholas Vellema is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Vellema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicholas Vellema
Overview
Nicholas Vellema is a Physician Assistant in Des Moines, IA.
Nicholas Vellema works at
Locations
Unitypoint Clinic4020 Merle Hay Rd Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50310 Directions (515) 278-0949
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Primary for over two years and an amazing doctor who goes above and beyond for his patients.
About Nicholas Vellema
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871961789
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicholas Vellema has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nicholas Vellema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicholas Vellema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Nicholas Vellema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Vellema.
