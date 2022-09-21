See All Counselors in Brooklyn, NY
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Tornatore, PHD is a Counselor in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Tornatore works at Dr. Nicholas V Tornatore Ph.D PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nicholas V Tornatore Mental Health Counselor PC
    585 Bay Ridge Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 745-2911

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nicholas Tornatore, PHD

  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093735052
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicholas Tornatore, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tornatore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tornatore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tornatore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tornatore works at Dr. Nicholas V Tornatore Ph.D PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tornatore’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tornatore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tornatore.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tornatore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tornatore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

