Nicholas Thell, PT

Physical Therapy
Accepting new patients
Nicholas Thell, PT is a Physical Therapist in Proctor, MN. 

Nicholas Thell works at Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic in Proctor, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic
    211 S Boundary Ave, Proctor, MN 55810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

About Nicholas Thell, PT

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1467028845
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
  • Essentia Health-Deer River

Frequently Asked Questions

Nicholas Thell, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Thell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Nicholas Thell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nicholas Thell works at Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic in Proctor, MN. View the full address on Nicholas Thell’s profile.

Nicholas Thell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Thell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Thell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Thell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

