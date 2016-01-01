Dr. Salerno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Salerno, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Salerno, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Salerno works at
Locations
-
1
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-8450
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salerno?
About Dr. Nicholas Salerno, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1083147698
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salerno works at
Dr. Salerno has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salerno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salerno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salerno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.