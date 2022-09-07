See All General Surgeons in North Kansas City, MO
Nicholas Rodriguez, AGACNP

General Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Nicholas Rodriguez, AGACNP is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. 

Nicholas Rodriguez works at Meritas Health Comprehensive Surgery in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Comprehensive Surgery
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 625, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Nicholas Rodriguez, AGACNP

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1710376165
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

