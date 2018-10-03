See All Physicians Assistants in Elkins Park, PA
Nicholas Ridolfi, PA-C

Nicholas Ridolfi, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
5 (80)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Nicholas Ridolfi, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Elkins Park, PA. 

Nicholas Ridolfi works at Einstein Ophthamology in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Einstein Health Network
Jacob Cummings, PA-C
Jacob Cummings, PA-C
10 (67)
These providers are on the medical staff of Einstein Health Network.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park
    60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6800
  2. 2
    Einstein Healthcare Network
    8015 Frankford Ave Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 622-6800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Arthritis of the Ankle
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Arthritis of the Ankle

Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 80 ratings
Patient Ratings (80)
5 Star
(73)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 03, 2018
I had an injury earlier this year and saw P.A. Rudolfi for treatment. I received excellent care, and he was always able to respond to all my questions and concerns. My recovery was a success thanks to his recovery plan. My appointments always started on time. His assistant and staff were always helpful and courteous. I would recommend him to my family and friends.
Annette T — Oct 03, 2018
About Nicholas Ridolfi, PA-C

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326581232
Frequently Asked Questions

Nicholas Ridolfi, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Ridolfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Nicholas Ridolfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

80 patients have reviewed Nicholas Ridolfi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Ridolfi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Ridolfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Ridolfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

